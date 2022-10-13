 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daily Bible verse - Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

  • 0

I will strengthen the house of Judah and I will save the house of Joseph. I will bring them back because I have mercy on them. They shall be as though I had not cast them aside, for I am the Lord their God, and I will hear them. - Zechariah 10:6

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Car crashes into mobile home

Car crashes into mobile home

HICKORY — Two people were transported to a local hospital after a car ran off the road and plowed into a mobile home late Monday afternoon.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert