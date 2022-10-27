I will also bring them back from the land of Egypt and gather them from Assyria. I will bring them into the land of Gilead and Lebanon until no more room is found for them. - Zechariah 10:10
Daily Bible verse - Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Morganton woman has been arrested and charged after police say a YMCA school day care worker showed children inappropriate photos.
Lethal doses of insulin killed two women, and the nurse responsible attempted to kill a third, says Forsyth DA Jim O'Neill.
While America may run on Dunkin’, Morganton could be running on two Dunkin’ Donuts.
Fire destroyed a structure that was the site of weddings and other events at a local winery early Sunday.
An investigation is underway and charges are possible after detectives say a local school daycare employee showed children inappropriate photos.
The Burke County Fair Board will present a fun, fall-themed event to the community this Saturday:
Eugene Bobrovskyy hesitates to think of the moment he first thought of leaving his country as prophetic, but he also doesn’t know what else to…
Dollar Generals around the country have been fined more than $9 million for unsafe working conditions, and local stores are no stranger to fin…
One of nature's most anticipated light shows is set to peak as debris and dust trails from Halley's Comet scatter across the night sky.
McGalliard Falls Park turned 40 on Wednesday, Oct. 5, as the people who helped create the park came to together to celebrate the success of the park that has lasted for decades: