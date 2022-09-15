 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion! Shout, O daughter of Jerusalem! Behold, your king is coming to you. He is just and having salvation, lowly and riding on a donkey - a colt, the foal of a donkey. - Zechariah 9:9

