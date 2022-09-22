Daily Bible verse - Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

Return to the stronghold, you prisoners of hope. Even today, I declare that I will restore double to you. - Zechariah 9:12
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
HILDEBRAN -- Traffic is being diverted around an eastbound exit on Interstate 40 after an early morning shooting Tuesday.
A man was found dead Monday afternoon on the side of a street in Morganton.
HILDEBRAN — Details from troopers and eyewitnesses paint a chaotic image from the minutes before a woman was shot by a state trooper Tuesday m…
VALDESE — Investigators said a man shot and killed a home intruder early Friday morning.
DENVER, N.C. — A U.S. deputy marshal assigned to the Western District of North Carolina has been charged with stealing from Walmart on five se…
A man found dead on the side of a street in Morganton has been identified.
It has been nearly 15 years since Paulo Benedeti first fell in love with frozen yogurt.
Listen to a man call 911 while he's being held at gunpoint by a woman who caused multiple hit-and-run collisions Tuesday morning on Interstate 40.
HILDEBRAN — A woman shot by a state trooper Tuesday morning will be served with warrants for attempted murder and kidnapping once she’s releas…
VALDESE — A Valdese pub has expanded to become the first brewery in Burke County to offer a full dining experience along with its beverage lineup.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.