Daily Bible verse - Monday, Sept. 6, 2021
Burke County officials are pleading with the community to get a COVID vaccine as the medical community is being overwhelmed by COVID patients, which is pushing health care workers to the brink and leaving patients with other medical emergencies no where to go.
Take a look at the highest bonds issued in Burke County from July 11-17.
Officers estimated her speed at the time of impact to be around 65-70 mph.
Police said the man continued driving when an officer first tried to pull him over, travelling nearly 90 mph on Sanford Drive.
Six more people have died in Burke County from COVID-19 and active cases had reached more than 1,000 by Friday.
Friday's food vendors and TGIF concert will be held, but the rest of the events for the Morganton Festival Weekends have been cancelled.
Bojangles plans to close company-owned stores on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to give its staff a breather, the company announced.
Garrett Presnell left behind his wife, Kelsey, and their unborn daughter, Kora.
“He gave the ultimate sacrifice ... It’s just a sober reminder of how precious life is, and to take advantage of it and live each day to the fullest,” said Maj. Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
Can you tell where these photos were taken in Burke County?
