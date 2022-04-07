 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Sunday, April 10, 2022

I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. The life I live in the body, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me.

—Galatians 2:20

