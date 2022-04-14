 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Sunday, April 17, 2022

I want to remind you of the gospel I preached to you... that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried, and that he was raised on the third day according Scriptures.

—1 Corinthians 15:1-4

