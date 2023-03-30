Daily Bible verse - Sunday, April 2, 2023 Mar 30, 2023 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I have come into the world as a light, so that no one who believes in me should stay in darkness.—John 12:46 0 Comments Tags The Bible Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Thieves steal 3 vehicles from Morganton Honda dealership Thieves made off with about $150,000 worth of cars from a Morganton dealership early Monday morning, including a Cadillac Escalade that was wo… Multiple arrests made Tuesday in BCSO collab with probation A joint operation between local and state law enforcement Tuesday led to the arrests of multiple parolees. Burke sheriff announces charges against 3 in unrelated crimes against children Authorities announced Monday that three people have been charged in unrelated crimes against children. Feasibility study on rail service to Asheville to be released in several months It’s something that’s been talked about for more than 20 years, and while it appears more likely to happen now, a passenger train line connect… Sheriff: Man hid from cops in a hand-dug hole behind house CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man tried to hide from law enforcement in a hand-dug hole behind a home last week after running away from a deputy respon…