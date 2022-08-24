Daily Bible verse - Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022

I love the Lord. He heard my voice; he heard my cry for mercy. Because he turned his ear to me, I will call on him as long as I live.
—Psalm 116:1-2
NEWTON — A Morganton man who resigned from his post as a correctional officer last week now is facing five child sex charges in Catawba County.
The Carbon City area of Morganton is getting a new KFC.
A Georgia woman is locked up at the Burke County Jail under a $1 million bond after deputies said they caught her with more than 17 pounds of …
RALEIGH – A man stopped Tuesday in Burke County now is facing a murder charge for the killing of a deputy in Wake County on Aug. 11.
Burke County Public Schools welcomed a new batch of incoming teachers during its new teacher orientation last week.
The charge stems from a 2021 traffic stop where a trooper caught the man reaching his hand between his seat and the console of his vehicle -- the same place where the trooper found a loaded gun.
ICARD — On one side of scrimmage, the East Burke football team’s ball-carriers chewed up the fresh grass at Danny Williams Field and found the…
After a brutally hot summer, our recent slightly cooler temperatures have some people looking forward to even cooler weather the coming fall and winter seasons will bring. But just how cold will it get in North Carolina this winter? Can we expect a snowy winter wonderland, or will we be bringing out the flip flops in January? To get some possible answers to those questions, we consulted the ...
Three men buried the children, ages 5 to 14, along with their bus driver in an old moving van. The victims were able to dig their way out more than a day later.
North Carolina drivers are gradually choosing to plug in rather than fill up.
