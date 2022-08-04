 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daily Bible verse - Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022

  • 0

This is what the Lord says, he who made the earth, the Lord who formed it and established it — the Lord is his name: Call to me and I will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things you do not know.

—Jeremiah 33:2-3

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert