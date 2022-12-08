Daily Bible verse - Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022

Jesus answered, "I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me."
—John 14:6
A man charged with driving while impaired in a Tuesday night crash that left a woman seriously injured has a history of driving while impaired…
One person was on board, identified by witnesses as a 95-year-old man from Florida. No injuries were reported.
Patrons and fans of Catawba Brewing Co. have been lamenting its demise in Morganton since the company that bought it decided in October to clo…
Burke County has a new county manager.
An area brewery is now confirming that it will move into the former Catawba Brewing location in Morganton.
Charges have been announced in two separate fatal crashes within the city of Morganton.
A pregnant woman was among three people transported to the hospital with injuries sustained in a four-vehicle wreck on Friday, according to th…
Family, friends and colleagues gathered Friday to celebrate retiring Clerk of Superior Court Mabel Lowman’s 47-year career in the clerk’s offi…
Dark smoke could be seen billowing into the sky miles away from a fire that destroyed a home north of Morganton on Friday.
HICKORY — A chop shop in the Hickory area of Burke County was busted last week by local and state authorities.
