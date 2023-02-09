Daily Bible verse - Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 Feb 9, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Because your love is better than life, my lips will glorify you.—Psalm 63:3 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Irish pub coming to Morganton this year It looks as if Morganton will get a new place to chow down on some food and enjoy a pint or two by the end of the year. Burke man sentenced to federal prison on drug trafficking A Connelly Springs man will spend 10 years in prison after being convicted in federal court on Wednesday. Man gets felony peeping charge The incident did not occur in a public place. Registered sex offender faces another child sex charge A man already on the state’s sex offender registry has been charged with another child sex crime. Man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2018 shooting death A man originally charged with murder in a 2018 shooting took a plea deal this week in Burke County Superior Court.