Daily Bible verse - Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022
Daily Bible verse - Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall trouble or hardship or persecution or famine or nakedness or sword? No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us.

—Romans 8:35-37

