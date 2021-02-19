 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily Bible verse - Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021
0 comments

Daily Bible verse - Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021

  • 0

I will show the holiness of my great name, which has been profaned among the nations, the name you have profaned among them. Then the nations will know that I am the LORD, declares the Sovereign LORD, when I show myself holy through you before their eyes.

—Ezekiel 36:23

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert