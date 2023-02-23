Daily Bible verse - Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 Feb 23, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Accept him whose faith is weak, without passing judgment on disputable matters.—Romans 14:1 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Morganton eatery to be featured on episode of 'America’s Best Restaurants' The crew from “America’s Best Restaurants” was in town Wednesday to showcase a Morganton eatery in an upcoming episode. Man takes Alford plea in 2016 assault, kidnapping charges More than seven years after he was charged, a Morganton man is set to spend six months in jail for a 2016 assault authorities said left his gi… Anonymous threats leveled at Burke County middle school Authorities told parents anonymous written threats were made against Walter Johnson Middle School on Thursday. 18-year-old falls 50 feet from top of High Shoals waterfall CONNELLY SPRINGS — An 18-year-old man had to be airlifted Saturday after falling from the top of a waterfall at South Mountains State Park. 10 arrested in warrant roundup A warrant roundup last week led to the arrests of 10 people.