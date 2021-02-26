 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021
Daily Bible verse - Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021

So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. All who rage against you will surely be ashamed and disgraced; those who oppose you will be as nothing and perish.

—Isaiah 41:10-11

