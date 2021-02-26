Daily Bible verse - Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — People who knew Mike Costner described him as a caring person who was dedicated to his family, friends and job.
To know Brian Adams was to love him.
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Feb. 7-13.
A logging truck started a chain reaction Monday afternoon when it hit the back of a car and sent it into another.
14-year-old Davidson County girl rescued after police shoot-out in Arkansas; police officer wounded and suspect dead, authorities said
An Amber Alert has been canceled for 14-year-old Savannah Childress.
A Lenoir man was charged with embezzling more than $1 million from his former employer while being employed at two family-owned businesses in Lenoir.
A suspect was shot and killed and a deputy was wounded during an early morning traffic stop in McDowell County, authorities said Monday.
LONG VIEW — Six people were charged after a search warrant was executed Tuesday at a home in Long View.
Two local companies will get some help from the state with planned expansions.