Daily Bible verse - Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
While the New Year’s baby is traditionally celebrated as a symbol of new beginnings, the birth of the 2021 New Year’s baby will be considered …
- Updated
Police have identified the remaining victims in a Dec. 10 crash on East Union Street that left two dead and another person critically injured.
- Updated
VALDESE — A man has been charged for the third time in a little more than a year with trafficking methamphetamine.
- Updated
LENOIR — Crews were busy on a rainy Friday in Caldwell County setting the stage for a 30-bed field hospital to serve COVID-19 patients in Burk…
- Updated
Mail thefts are being reported throughout Burke County.
- Updated
Those hoping to wake up to a winter wonderland Friday morning may get their wish.
- Updated
Nearly two months after a sinkhole opened in the parking lot at the Morganton post office, repairs are set to begin.
Yvonne Hardin has had a tradition for the 26 years, nine months and nine days that she worked as a nurse at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue R…
- Updated
HICKORY — A man on probation in the eastern end of Burke County was charged after investigators found trafficking amounts of methamphetamine a…
- Updated
Burke County saw 96 cases of COVID-19 over two days added to its total Saturday and the state has set a record for new cases.