Daily Bible verse - Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021
Daily Bible verse - Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021

Since we have now been justified by his blood, how much more shall we be saved from God's wrath through him! For if, when we were God's enemies, we were reconciled to him through the death of his Son, how much more, having been reconciled, shall we be saved through his life!

—Romans 5:9-10

