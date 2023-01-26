 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023

After they prayed, the place where they were meeting was shaken. And they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and spoke the word of God boldly.

—Acts 4:31

