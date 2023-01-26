Daily Bible verse - Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023

After they prayed, the place where they were meeting was shaken. And they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and spoke the word of God boldly.
—Acts 4:31
A restaurant will get to stay in downtown Morganton at least a little while longer after a magistrate judge denied an eviction on the basis th…
A man died Friday morning after he was hit by a pickup truck while walking on Interstate 40.
Burke County animal enforcement officers say some animals seized Wednesday were found to be staying alive by eating mud and dirt.
A woman accused of letting miniature horses starve has been charged with more than 20 counts of animal cruelty and more horses have been seized.
VALDESE — Work on the old post office in Valdese is underway to turn it into a butcher shop and restaurant. Contractors have been working insi…
Hickory police have identified the body found at the Walmart Supercenter Saturday as that of Justin Scott Partridge, a 38-year-old from Newland.
The Industrial Commons (TIC) announced recently the selection of Mithun as the lead architect for the design and development of its Innovation…
A 4-year-old Mount Airy child who died earlier this month was swaddled with a sheet, deprived of food and subjected to exorcism during nearly two years he was with his adoptive parents, a court record alleges.
After reviewing our financial condition with staff and the town’s independent auditors, I am pleased to report that the town is maintaining a …
Burke County Public Schools administrators and Board of Education members are considering an earlier start to the 2023-24 school year in defia…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.