Daily Bible verse - Sunday, July 10, 2022

Two men got a trip to jail after being held at gunpoint by a homeowner who told officers he caught them trespassing on his property. police said.
Things went south for a man who tried to give a stranger a ride when the stranger hopped in the driver's seat and drove off, police said.
A Hildebran man was killed when police said his sister ran him over at a gas station in Newton on Tuesday.
Folks of all ages turned up Monday for the town of Glen Alpine’s annual Fourth of July parade. The tradition has been ongoing for more than 60…
NEWLAND — A community is mourning the loss of a man they say is a hero and a woman who was loved by all who knew her after a shooting claimed …
Burke County Public Schools welcomed several directors, principals and assistant principals to new roles for the upcoming school year.
Towns across Burke County are getting ready to celebrate this year’s Independence Day with fireworks, concerts, parades and more:
Burke County Health Department recently announced the addition of Dr. Shawn Hamm and Certified Nurse Midwife Sally Soucy and Director of Nursi…
Even in the summer months many Burke County students are hard at work, especially those in FFA programs at East Burke and Freedom high schools.
Five people, including two small children, were injured in a vehicle crash at the American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton on Thursday. An 83-year-old man was charged.
