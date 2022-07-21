Daily Bible verse - Sunday, July 24, 2022

I have chosen the way of truth; I have set my heart on your laws.
Burke County Public Schools students will be required to follow a new cellphone policy when school starts on Aug. 29.
Work to replace a bridge over Interstate 40 in Burke County will start soon.
CALDWELL COUNTY — Three men were arrested Wednesday after police say they trafficked methamphetamine in Caldwell and Burke counties.
The Burke County Board of Education met Thursday to discuss the superintendent's contract, consider revisions to board policies governing the …
HILDEBRAN — On the one-year anniversary of a Catawba County man’s disappearance, a property in eastern Burke County may have brought investiga…
A person had to be airlifted to a hospital after a Wednesday afternoon crash on East Union Street in Morganton.
Two people were injured when a car hit a moped on West Fleming Drive at Golf Course Road around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, said Lt. Josiah Brown with t…
COVID-19 has exacerbated an already problematic shortage of employees at two state facilities in Burke County and others across the state.
CONNELLY SPRINGS — Investigators still are searching for a man who has been missing about a month from Connelly Springs.
A man has been indicted for a November incident where an investigator said officers found more than 30 grams of methamphetamine strapped to hi…
