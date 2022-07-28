 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daily Bible verse - Sunday, July 31, 2022

  • 0

I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.

—Philippians 3:14

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert