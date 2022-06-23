 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Sunday, June 26, 2022

Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and will not be faint.

—Isaiah 40:31

