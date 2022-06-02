 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Sunday, June 5, 2022

Christ was sacrificed once to take away the sins of many people; and he will appear a second time, not to bear sin, but to bring salvation to those who are waiting for him.

—Hebrews 9:28

