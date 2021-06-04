 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Sunday, June 6, 2021
Or don't you know that all of us who were baptized into Christ Jesus were baptized into his death? We were therefore buried with him through baptism into death in order that, just as Christ was raised from the dead through the glory of the Father, we too may live a new life.

—Romans 6:3-4

