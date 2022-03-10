 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Sunday, March 13, 2022
In your hearts, set apart Christ as Lord. Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have. But do this with gentleness and respect.

—1 Peter 3:15

