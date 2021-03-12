 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Sunday, March 14, 2021
Daily Bible verse - Sunday, March 14, 2021

Jabez cried out to the God of Israel, "Oh, that you would bless me and enlarge my territory! Let your hand be with me, and keep me from harm so that I will be free from pain." And God granted his request.

—1 Chronicles 4:10

