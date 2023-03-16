Daily Bible verse - Sunday, March 19, 2023 Mar 16, 2023 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save He is the head of the body, the church; he is the beginning and the firstborn from among the dead, so that in everything he might have the supremacy.—Colossians 1:18 0 Comments Tags The Bible Christianity Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular New Mexican eatery coming to former Harbor Inn building After being empty for about three years, a new restaurant is coming to the former location of the Harbor Inn Seafood in Morganton. Son of late TV mogul, billionaire pays record price for North Carolina mansion The 10,065-square-foot home borders the Blue Ridge Parkway and Biltmore Estate equestrian trails. Deputy given Narcan after experiencing overdose-like symptoms during arrest The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was given Narcan after he began suffering overdose-like symptoms during an arrest Friday. Burke County's Most Wanted Name: Jon Alan Hall 2 indicted on murder charges in death of woman, unborn child Two people have been indicted in the death of a woman who was nine months pregnant when she was killed last month.