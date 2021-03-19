Daily Bible verse - Sunday, March 21, 2021
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An Indianapolis man has been arrested in a quadruple homicide that followed an alleged argument over a stimulus check, according to a probable cause affidavit.
- Updated
The following mugshots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Feb. 28- March 6:
- Updated
HILDEBRAN — Sinkholes are opening up at post offices in Burke County, with a new, albeit smaller, sinkhole appearing at the Hildebran branch.
Burke County Public Schools will return to Plan A on Monday, April 12, the Burke County Board of Education decided during Monday night's regul…
- Updated
A man driving a moped was seriously injured in a Tuesday crash in downtown Morganton.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man was arrested after a high-speed chase that started in Burke County and ended up traveling through parts of three othe…
One by one, more than 60 people stood before the Burke County Board of Commissioners during Tuesday night's meeting to ask it to remove the Co…
- Updated
California native Becca Heacock was overwhelmed the first time she stepped onto the property at the historic Capt. Charles McDowell Jr. House …
- Updated
The following are listings for Burke County’s Most Wanted individuals
- Updated
A 21-year-old man was taken into custody after shootings left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said Tuesday.