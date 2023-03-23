Daily Bible verse - Sunday, March 26, 2023 Mar 23, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Once you were alienated from God and were enemies in your minds because of your evil behavior.—Colossians 1:21 0 Comments Tags The Bible Religion Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Former mill in Valdese will become apartments VALDESE — An old mill is getting a new life as workforce apartments that should be ready before the end of next year. Deputies seize moonshine still, gun from man VALDESE — Deputies ended up seizing weapons, ammunition and a moonshine still from a man who asked them to check his house because he thought … Man gets charges after refusing to leave scene of fire A man ended up with charges Tuesday morning after he refused to leave the scene of a fire. City code enforcement looks to prevent homelessness after costly cleanups Cleaning up homelessness recently has become one of the main tasks facing the city of Morganton’s code enforcement officer. Agency plans to address substance use, homelessness in Burke A McDowell County nonprofit is moving forward with a partnership that will allow it to begin offering services in Burke County.