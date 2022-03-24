Daily Bible verse - Sunday, March 27, 2022 Mar 24, 2022 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.—Romans 6:23 0 Comments Tags Wages Jesus Christianity Bible Gift Lord God Sin Eternal Life Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular New pub and restaurant moves into riverside location A new family-oriented restaurant and pub opened its doors to the public for the first time on March 14. Local government employee salaries in Burke County Want to know how much local government employees make? These databases can help. ‘Last of the Mohicans’ anniversary festival to rock Morganton in May Movie buffs, local history aficionados and perhaps anyone who’s ever seen or read the “Last of the Mohicans” can get ready for a fun-filled an… Burke Commissioners argue over drug rehab facility plans Fireworks were sparked during the county commissioner meeting Tuesday over plans to renovate the former Burke-Catawba District Confinement Fac… Ukraine war may be fatal to Trump By invading Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has united the world against him, torched his economy, exposed the incompetence of his m… Public comments fueled by developments in homeless community Editor’s note: This is the third article in a series covering homelessness in Burke County. The fourth article also was published in Sunday’s … Group experiencing homelessness prioritize cleanliness Editor’s note: This is the fourth article in a series covering homelessness in Burke County. The next article will be published in Wednesday’s… Top government officials get top salaries This is national Sunshine Week, a week that shines a light on and educates the public’s right to government information. TGIF concerts to return for the first time since square renovations Take a look at the lineup for this year's TGIF concert series on the historic courthouse square in downtown Morganton. School recognized by National Accreditation Body The North Carolina School for the Deaf has received notice that it will be recommended for prestigious accolade in April.