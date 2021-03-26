 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Sunday, March 28, 2021
Daily Bible verse - Sunday, March 28, 2021

The Spirit himself testifies with our spirit that we are God's children. Now if we are children, then we are heirs — heirs of God and co-heirs with Christ, if indeed we share in his sufferings in order that we may also share in his glory.

—Romans 8:16-17

