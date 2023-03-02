Daily Bible verse - Sunday, March 5, 2023 Mar 2, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to men by which we must be saved.—Acts 4:12 0 Comments Tags The Bible Religion Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Man dies in crash near McGalliard Falls VALDESE — A man died hours after a crash Tuesday night near McGalliard Falls. Burke United Christian Ministries' impending move draws criticism, support With just over five months to go before the deadline for Burke United Christian Ministries to find a new home, the factors behind the ouster f… Man leads cops on chase around Lake James A chase that started in Morganton, wrapped around Lake James and ended in Glen Alpine with a set of flattened tires left a man with a collecti… 69-year-old suffers stroke in his N.C. home; Realtor showing house leaves him there. Man died Wednesday. Deputies in Davidson County rushed to help a 69-year-old man they'd found unresponsive in his house following a welfare check. The man's famil… Community rallies behind student critically injured in crash The community is rallying behind a Patton High School senior who was critically injured in a crash Saturday afternoon.