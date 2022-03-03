 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily Bible verse - Sunday, March 6, 2022
0 Comments

Daily Bible verse - Sunday, March 6, 2022

  • 0

"My thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways," declares the Lord. "As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts."

—Isaiah 55:8-9

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert