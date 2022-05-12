 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daily Bible verse - Sunday, May 15, 2022

  • 0

There is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus, because through Christ Jesus the law of the Spirit of life in Christ has set me free from the law of sin and death.

—Romans 8:1-2

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert