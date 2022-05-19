 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Sunday, May 22, 2022

The wisdom that comes from heaven is first of all pure; then peace-loving, considerate, submissive, full of mercy and good fruit, impartial and sincere. Peacemakers who sow in peace raise a harvest of righteousness.

—James 3:17-18

