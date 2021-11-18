Daily Bible verse - Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 Nov 18, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save But grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To him be glory both now and forever! Amen.—2 Peter 3:18 0 comments Tags Glory Knowledge Lord Bible Christianity Amen Peter Jesus Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crime News Burke County mugshots (Sept. 26-Oct. 2) Updated Nov 15, 2021 Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2. Crime News Man in custody, another at large after Ulta theft, chase Updated Nov 15, 2021 A man is in custody and another still is on the run after a theft and vehicle chase Sunday afternoon in Morganton. Nearly $7,000 in fragrances was stolen. Latest Headlines Do flies really throw up on your food when they land on it? Nov 14, 2021 A fly does some of its digesting outside its body before it even eats any food. Crime News Police investigating infant’s death in Long View Updated 18 hrs ago LONG VIEW — Police are investigating after an infant died earlier this month in Long View. Crime News 1 pound of meth, marijuana seized after investigation Updated 18 hrs ago A man has been charged after investigators seized a pound of methamphetamine and a pound of marijuana from the vehicle he was driving. Education BREAKING: Burke school board votes to go to optional masking Updated Nov 15, 2021 The Burke County Board of Education voted Monday night to change its COVID-19 mask policy for students and staff to optional. Crime News Cops: Ulta heist part of a ‘criminal enterprise’ Updated 23 hrs ago Police now say a man charged in a Sunday fragrance theft from Ulta may be part of a larger crime ring that targets stores across multiple states. Crime News Sheriff: Stabbing leaves two men injured, suspect is juvenile Updated Nov 13, 2021 A juvenile has been tapped as a suspect after two young men were injured in a stabbing earlier this week. Local News 2 COVID-19 deaths reported, active cases continue to drop Updated Nov 13, 2021 Two more people in Burke County have died from COVID-19. Local News Pets of the week at Burke County Animal Services Nov 14, 2021 Check out the animals of the week at Burke County Animal Services.