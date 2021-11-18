 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021
Daily Bible verse - Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021

But grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To him be glory both now and forever! Amen.

—2 Peter 3:18

