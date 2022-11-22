Daily Bible verse - Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022

Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful.
—Colossians 3:15
Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful.
—Colossians 3:15
A local man has opened a new bakery and sandwich shop in Morganton after a traffic accident more than three years ago wiped out his dream of o…
Burke Recovery has welcomed a new executive director:
A Marion man was killed after he was stabbed and run over in the Walmart parking lot and a suspect in this incident is still at large.
Jack Frost is nipping on Burke County’s nose earlier than usual this year.
A high school with ties to Burke County received a prestigious recognition in October.
High school basketball season has arrived in Burke County with the eight local teams sporting high hopes, question marks or a little of both.
Multiple people were arrested after a crime spike in the Salem community in mid-September.
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man has been charged in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins earlier this month.
THOMASVILLE — In football, one play can change everything. But sometimes, everything changes twice in one play.
HILDEBRAN — Curley’s Fish Camp Road is a shortcut after motorists get off at Interstate 40 Exit 118 and want to get to U.S. 70 in Hildebran.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.