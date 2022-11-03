 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022

Everyone must submit himself to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. The authorities that exist have been established by God.

—Romans 13:1

