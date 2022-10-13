 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022

"I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." —Jeremiah 29:11

