Daily Bible verse - Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021

DREXEL — Human remains were found in a wooded area in Drexel over the weekend.
Morganton officers are looking for a woman who was last seen Saturday.
A woman was charged after a fight apparently involving a golf club and a pair of scissors Sunday morning.
Catawba Brewing patrons soon will see some more beer offerings in their taprooms.
Who is ready for Draughn High School's Homecoming?
VALDESE — Armed with a new ordinance approved on Tuesday, Burke County Animal Services seized two emaciated and injured horses from a farm in …
Two people are facing drug trafficking charges after separate arrests last week.
The weight of the badge worn by sheriff’s deputies in Burke County is heavier this week with a black band strapped across it to signify the lo…
When Linda Buff found her granddaughter dead Sept. 17, investigators told her she had died from a drug overdose. But days later, 23-year-old Hannah Renee Waldron was charged with murder in the shooting death of her sister, Cara Fantasia Lane.
Burke County’s COVID-19 death toll has increased and more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 were added from Tuesday to Friday, but active cases h…