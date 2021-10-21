 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021
Daily Bible verse - Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021

Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves have received from God.

—2 Corinthians 1:3-4

