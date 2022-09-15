Daily Bible verse - Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022

We know and rely on the love God has for us. God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in him.
—1 John 4:16
A man ended up with several charges after police said he tried to steal a cart full of merchandise, then jumped in a woman’s car and waved a k…
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A person was found dead after a mobile home fire Monday morning.
Two people found dead in Hildebran last week were identified Tuesday as a man and woman from Ohio.
Sophia Poteat of Morganton is only 18 years old, but she is already about to embark on a challenge and adventure of a lifetime.
A downtown Morganton florist shut its doors Wednesday, Aug. 31 after nearly 42 years in business.
HILDEBRAN — Two people were found dead off an Interstate 40 on ramp Tuesday afternoon.
An old school is receiving a new life in Rutherford College:
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A person is stable after being stabbed Tuesday morning.
One man is dead in an officer-involved shooting in Hudson on Friday morning.
A chase that started in Burke County ended with a PIT maneuver Wednesday night.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.