 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daily Bible verse - Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022

  • 0

We know and rely on the love God has for us. God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in him.

—1 John 4:16

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert