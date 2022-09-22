 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daily Bible verse - Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022

  • 0

Accept one another, then, just as Christ accepted you, in order to bring praise to God.

—Romans 15:7

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert