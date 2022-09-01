Daily Bible verse - Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022

Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not turn from it.
—Proverbs 22:6
Reality TV show “Bar Rescue” is filming at a bar in Hickory.
A new family-owned and operated restaurant on Carbon City Road in Morganton is offering a mix of authentic Mexican food, Tex-Mex, California-s…
DREXEL — A man who was a passenger in a stolen car bailed out of the car when a deputy tried to stop it and ran onto school property with a gu…
ICARD — A Burke County family is counting their blessings after a teenager who troopers said had been drinking plowed through their flower bed…
DREXEL — A man admitted he might need a shrink after investigators said he ran onto a school’s property with a gun Tuesday morning.
A Charlotte man will be paying a pretty high price for the munchies he got in a local store Sunday night.
A Morganton woman was charged with trafficking drugs after an investigation Friday.
A multi-agency collaboration led to the seizure of more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine.
There might be a new chief in town, but it’s a familiar face who will be heading up the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
A 40-year-old man who was being held at the Burke County Jail on a trespassing and resisting officers charge died after being found unresponsi…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.