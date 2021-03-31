 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Thursday, April 1, 2021
Daily Bible verse - Thursday, April 1, 2021

Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us, to him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations, for ever and ever! Amen.

—Ephesians 3:20-21

