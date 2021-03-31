Daily Bible verse - Thursday, April 1, 2021
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Thursday afternoon crash north of Morganton left one person dead.
The name of a woman killed in a Thursday afternoon crash north of Morganton has been released.
- Updated
A doctor with offices in Morganton, Marion and Lenoir pleaded guilty Friday to assault on a female. He originally had been charged with three counts of sexual battery.
- Updated
The following mugshots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of March 14-20:
- Updated
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be cautious after two people died and 14 others were sickened in drug overdoses in Burke…
- Updated
HILDEBRAN — A woman who was on active probation now is facing drug charges after a traffic stop earlier this month.
Mike Swan will become Burke County Public Schools' interim superintendent starting April 19.
- Updated
Two pedestrians were transported to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Morganton on Wednesday afternoon.
- Updated
HAMPTON, Va. — Former standout Freedom quarterback Jayden Birchfield is leaving Navy football for Hampton.
- Updated
Dorraine Hernandez and her husband had just spoken to their daughter, Christina, around 10 p.m. July 22.