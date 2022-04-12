 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Thursday, April 14, 2022

Jesus said to them all: "If anyone would come after me, he must deny himself and take up his cross daily and follow me. For whoever wants to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for me will save it.

—Luke 9:23-24

