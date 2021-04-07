Daily Bible verse - Thursday, April 8, 2021

And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.
—Philippians 4:7
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.
—Philippians 4:7
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
In some aspects, NASCAR has come to realize what many fans have known for a long time — a good part of its future lies in its past.
Get ready for three weekends of fun as the Historic Morganton Festival looks to return, albeit downsized, for 2021.
I recently drove to Hickory for a few errands and to visit a friend. About the time I passed the Drexel exit on Interstate 40, I noticed the g…
Firefighters and public safety officials spent early Easter morning battling a blaze at a storage facility off East Union Street.
Mount Home Baptist Church in Morganton welcomed Winston-Salem native the Rev. John Conrad as its new minister of music in January.
A doctor with offices in Morganton, Marion and Lenoir pleaded guilty Friday to assault on a female. He originally had been charged with three counts of sexual battery.
Collaboration from multiple agencies led to 10 arrests after search warrants were executed at two homes well-known by emergency responders for…
If President Joe Biden’s proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan comes to fruition, Burke County could see some benefit of that by way of r…
After it was given to all state employees aside from public school and community college workers in 2018, the General Assembly’s bipartisan ai…
ICARD — They might be enemies on the field, but brotherly love is easy to find between the Cavaliers and the Tigers in the midst of a tragedy.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.