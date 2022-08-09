Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

Are not five sparrows sold for two pennies? Yet not one of them is forgotten by God. Indeed, the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Don't be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows.
—Luke 12:6-7
A Morganton man drowned in Lake James on Saturday.
A Morganton man who advertises himself for home improvement work was arrested Friday, Aug. 5, after police say he scammed a World War II vet.
LENOIR — A Morganton woman was arrested Wednesday on a charge of heroin trafficking in Caldwell County.
Burke County Animal Services has taken in more than 50 animals in the last five days and will need to change operations to complete stray hold…
RHODHISS — A Morganton man was arrested in Rhodhiss and charged with drug trafficking on Thursday.
VALDESE — Drew McGuire’s promotion to head boys basketball coach leads a swath of Draughn High School coaching changes announced by Burke Coun…
Most days, 911 telecommunicators deal with traumatic and life and death calls.
A Morganton man may have realized there were a few holes in his plan to steal from a local doughnut shop when he ended up in handcuffs Tuesday.
A man died after a crash north of Morganton early Sunday evening.
A woman has died after a mid-July crash in Morganton.
