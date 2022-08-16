Daily Bible verse - Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

Since we have these promises, dear friends, let us purify ourselves from everything that contaminates body and spirit, perfecting holiness out of reverence for God.
—2 Corinthians 7:1
One hundred and 50 students and their families from across the state arrived Wednesday for the inaugural move-in day on the new Morganton camp…
The body of a missing Asheville man was found Monday afternoon near Old Fort.
Burke County will be one of the shooting locations for a planned feature film.
A Morganton man suffered critical injuries in a crash late Sunday night.
A man who was picked up a second time in two weeks on felony drug charges had his bond dropped more than $200,000 at his first court appearance.
Charles Scott, the first African American scholarship athlete to play varsity basketball for UNC Chapel Hill, recently spoke about his experiences there in the late 1960s:
A Morganton manufacturer announced this week that it plans to invest $94 million to expand its operation and hire more workers.
A man was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries after a crash on N.C. 18/U.S. 64 late Tuesday afternoon.
A motor vehicle wreck on Lenoir Road has led law enforcement to divert traffic on the road Tuesday afternoon.
A Morganton man was charged after a Wednesday break-in on Mount Olive Church Road.
